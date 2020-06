Poslední zprávy z rubriky Makroekonomika:

85/2020 - 20 May 2020

April 2020

Annual inflation down to 0.3% in the euro area

Down to 0.7% in the EU

In April 2020, a month marked by COVID-19 containment measures in all countries, the euro area annual inflation rate was 0.3%, down from 0.7% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 1.7%. European Union annual inflation was 0.7% in April 2020, down from 1.2% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 1.9%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Slovenia (-1.3%), Cyprus (-1.2%), Estonia and Greece (both -0.9%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Czechia (3.3%), Poland (2.9%) and Hungary (2.5%). Compared with March, annual inflation fell in twenty-six Member States and remained stable in one.

In April, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.67 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+0.52 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.09 pp) and energy (-0.97 pp).

Inflation rates (%) measured by the HICP

Annual rate Monthly rate Apr 19 Nov 19 Dec 19 Jan 20 Feb 20 Mar 20 Apr 20 Apr 20 Euro area 1.7 1.0 1.3 1.4 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.3 EU 1.9 1.3 1.6 1.7 1.6 1.2 0.7 0.2 Belgium 2.0 0.4 0.9 1.4 1.0 0.4 0.0 -0.2 Bulgaria 3.1 2.2 3.1 3.4 3.1 2.4 1.3 -0.4 Czechia 2.4 3.0 3.2 3.8 3.7 3.6 3.3 -0.2 Denmark 0.9 0.6 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.3 -0.1 -0.1 Germany 2.1 1.2 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.3 0.8 0.4 Estonia 3.2 1.8 1.8 1.6 2.0 1.0 -0.9 -0.3 Ireland 1.7 0.8 1.1 1.1 0.9 0.5 -0.3 -0.4 Greece 1.1 0.5 1.1 1.1 0.4 0.2 -0.9 -0.1 Spain 1.6 0.5 0.8 1.1 0.9 0.1 -0.7 0.4 France 1.5 1.2 1.6 1.7 1.6 0.8 0.4 0.0 Croatia 0.8 0.8 1.3 1.8 1.2 0.5 -0.1 0.0 Italy 1.1 0.2 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.5 Cyprus 1.2 0.5 0.7 0.7 1.0 0.1 -1.2 -0.1 Latvia 3.3 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 1.4 -0.1 -0.5 Lithuania 2.7 1.7 2.7 3.0 2.8 1.7 0.9 0.2 Luxembourg 2.2 1.0 1.8 2.5 1.8 0.3 -0.8 -0.8 Hungary 3.9 3.4 4.1 4.7 4.4 3.9 2.5 -0.5 Malta 1.7 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.1 1.2 1.1 2.9 Netherlands 3.0 2.6 2.8 1.7 1.3 1.1 1.0p 1.0p Austria 1.7 1.2 1.8 2.2 2.2 1.6 1.5 0.2 Poland 2.1 2.4 3.0 3.8 4.1 3.9 2.9 0.0 Portugal 0.9 0.2 0.4 0.8 0.5 0.1 -0.1 0.8 Romania 4.4 3.8 4.0 3.9 2.9 2.7 2.3 0.3 Slovenia 1.8 1.4 2.0 2.3 2.0 0.7 -1.3 -1.3 Slovakia 2.4 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.1 2.4 2.1 -0.1 Finland 1.5 0.8 1.1 1.2 1.1 0.9 -0.3 -0.4 Sweden 2.1 1.8 1.7 1.5 1.3 0.8 -0.2 -0.4 United Kingdom 2.1 1.5 1.3 1.8 1.7 1.5 : : Iceland 3.2 2.1 0.9 0.7 2.7 1.0 -0.1 0.7 Norway 3.1 1.5 1.2 1.7 0.7 0.5 0.6 0.5 Switzerland 1.1 -0.3 -0.1 0.2 -0.2 -0.4 -1.0 0.1

: not available p provisional data

Source dataset: prc_hicp_manr

Euro area inflation rate (%), selected aggregates

Weights (‰) Annual rate Monthly rate 2020 Apr 19 Nov 19 Dec 19 Jan 20 Feb 20 Mar 20 Apr 20 Apr 20 All-items HICP 1000.0 1.7 1.0 1.3 1.4 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.3 All-items excluding: > energy ?901.5 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.4 0.8 > energy, unprocessed food ?857.1 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.1 0.7 > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco ?710.8 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.1 1.2 1.0 0.9 0.7 > energy, seasonal food ?876.5 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.2 0.7 > tobacco ?977.2 1.7 0.9 1.2 1.3 1.1 0.7 0.2 0.3 Food, alcohol & tobacco ?190.7 1.5 1.9 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.4 3.6 1.1 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco ?146.3 1.7 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.3 0.4 > unprocessed food ??44.5 0.8 1.8 2.1 2.3 2.6 3.6 7.6 3.4 Energy ??98.5 5.3 -3.2 0.2 1.9 -0.3 -4.5 -9.7 -4.8 Non-energy industrial goods ?262.1 0.2 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.6 Services ?448.7 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.5 1.6 1.3 1.2 0.8

Contributions to the euro area annual inflation rate (pp), selected aggregates

Contributions Apr 19 Nov 19 Dec 19 Jan 20 Feb 20 Mar 20 Apr 20 Food, alcohol & tobacco 0.29 0.37 0.38 0.40 0.41 0.46 0.67 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 0.25 0.29 0.29 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.34 > unprocessed food 0.04 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.12 0.16 0.33 Energy 0.51 -0.33 0.02 0.19 -0.03 -0.45 -0.97 Non-energy industrial goods 0.06 0.10 0.12 0.08 0.13 0.13 0.09 Services 0.86 0.82 0.80 0.68 0.72 0.60 0.52

Source dataset: prc_hicp_ctrb

Geographical information

The euro area consists of Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union includes Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden.

The euro area and European Union data refer to the respective country compositions at a specific point in time. Changes in the composition of these aggregates are incorporated using a chain index formula. For more information on this, please read this note.

Methods and definitions

The annual rate measures the change of the harmonised indices of consumer prices (HICP) between a month and the same month of the previous year, and the monthly rate compares the indices between the two latest months.

A contribution shows how much of the annual inflation rate comes from a particular component of the HICP. The contributions are calculated according to a method which ensures their additivity (allowing for rounding).

Data collection for HICP has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis in all countries. Eurostat and the Member States’ national statistical institutes have agreed a set of procedures to estimate prices that could not be collected due to mobility restrictions or closures of outlets. All information about these procedures is available on the Eurostat website section on inflation.

Revisions and timetable

A flash estimate of euro area inflation is issued at the end of each reference month. The euro area flash estimate for April 2020, published on 30 April 2020, was 0.4%.

The next flash estimate of euro area inflation with data for May 2020 is scheduled for 29 May 2020.

