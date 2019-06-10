Tento týden nabídne dividendy od Coca-Cola, Hewlett Packard, Merck, Altria a spousty dalších

Nejčtenější dnes
Druhý červnový týden bude na Wall Street velmi strohý z hlediska reportů hospodářských výsledků. Za zmínku stojí snad jen středeční report výrobce sportovního oblečení Lululemon Athletica (LULU), či čtvrteční čísla od společností Adobe (ADBE) a Broadcom (AVGO). Velmi živo však naopak bude z hlediska rozhodných dnů pro nárok na dividendy. V níže uvedeném kalendáři lze totiž nalézt téměř 500 společností. Mezi nimi navíc hned tři z prestižního hlavního indexu Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA).
K vypořádání na akciovém trhu v USA dochází obdobně jako na pražské burze druhý pracovní den po obchodu (tzv. T+2). Z hlediska nároku rozhodného dne pro nárok na dividendu se nicméně tradičně sleduje především tzv. ex-date. Jinými slovy první obchodní den, kdy se již akcie obchodují bez nároku na dividendu. Nakoupit akcie s nárokem na dividendu se tedy musí nejpozději den před „ex-date“.
Ze zmiňovaného indexu dividendu nabídne ze zdravotnického sektoru UnitedHealth Group (UNH) a Merck (MRK). Zatímco první rozděluje 1,08 USD, producent léků pak zhruba polovinu, resp. 0,55 USD. I tak jeho akcie nabízejí výraznější dividendový výnos přes 2,7 % oproti sotva 1,8 % u UNH. Obě společnosti stanovily ex-date na 14. června, tzn. naposledy s nárokem na aktuální požitek se s nárokem budou obchodovat ve čtvrtek.
Jen do středy se pak budou s nárokem na dividendu 0,40 USD obchodovat akcie třetího zástupce indexu DJIA společnosti Coca-Cola (KO). Titul v porovnání nabízí výraznější dividendový výnos téměř 3,4 %.
Obdobný dividendový výnos indikují akcie HP (HPQ), když společnost rozděluje 0,16 USD. O něco méně (0,11 USD) vyplácí odštěpená Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), což u jejich akcií indikuje dividendový výnos 2,8 %. Oba tituly se s nárokem naposledy budou obchodovat již jen dnes.
Za upozornění jistě stojí také akcie výrobce léků Gilead Sciences (GILD), která dlouhodobě profituje také z dřívějších patentů profesora Holého týkající se především léčby HIV. Firma rozdělí opět 0,63 USD, což indikuje dividendový výnos přes 3,8 %. Ex-date je stanoven na 13. června, stejně jako u společnosti Altria Group (MO). Akcie tabákového giganta v návaznosti na požitek 0,80 USD nabízejí tento týden ze známých velkých firem jeden z nejvyšších dividendových výnosů přes 6,1 %.
Ještě výraznější výnos přes 6,8 % indikují akcie Macy''s (M). Maloobchodní řetězec rozdělí přes 0,37 USD. Dividendu v týdnu nabídnou také konkurenční řetězce jako např. Best Buy (BBY) či Big Lots (BIG).
K vyhledávání v níže uvedeném přehledu doporučujeme příp. využít klávesovou zkratku Ctrl+F.
|Společnost
|Periodicita dividendy
|Dividenda
|Dividendový výnos
|Ex-date
|ADT (ADT)
|quarterly
|$0.0350
|2.27%
|06.10.2019
|Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK)
|monthly
|$0.1170
|9.82%
|6/13/2019
|AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (ACGBY)
|annual
|$0.5320
|4.48%
|06.10.2019
|Alamos Gold (AGI)
|quarterly
|$0.01
|0.90%
|6/13/2019
|Albemarle (ALB)
|quarterly
|$0.3675
|1.94%
|6/13/2019
|Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
|quarterly
|$0.70
|2.00%
|6/13/2019
|Allegion (ALLE)
|quarterly
|$0.27
|1.14%
|6/13/2019
|ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (CBH)
|monthly
|$0.0460
|6.15%
|06.12.2019
|Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
|monthly
|$0.0525
|11.41%
|06.12.2019
|Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
|monthly
|$0.0450
|11.09%
|06.12.2019
|Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV)
|monthly
|$0.1670
|9.18%
|06.12.2019
|Altria Group (MO)
|quarterly
|$0.80
|6.11%
|6/13/2019
|Ameren (AEE)
|quarterly
|$0.4750
|2.61%
|06.11.2019
|American Assets Trust (AAT)
|quarterly
|$0.28
|2.42%
|06.12.2019
|American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
|quarterly
|$0.05
|0.84%
|6/13/2019
|American International Group (AIG)
|quarterly
|$0.32
|2.72%
|6/13/2019
|AMETEK (AME)
|quarterly
|$0.14
|0.66%
|6/13/2019
|Anadarko Petroleum (APC)
|quarterly
|$0.30
|1.65%
|06.11.2019
|Ares Capital (ARCC)
|quarterly
|$0.40
|9.05%
|6/13/2019
|Ares Management (ARES)
|quarterly
|$0.32
|5.12%
|6/13/2019
|ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)
|monthly
|$0.19
|12.18%
|6/14/2019
|AstroNova (ALOT)
|quarterly
|$0.07
|1.08%
|6/14/2019
|Atrion (ATRI)
|quarterly
|$1.35
|0.60%
|6/13/2019
|Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
|quarterly
|$0.79
|1.98%
|6/13/2019
|AVX (AVX)
|quarterly
|$0.1150
|3.06%
|6/13/2019
|Banc of California (BANC)
|quarterly
|$0.06
|1.71%
|6/14/2019
|Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)
|quarterly
|$0.17
|2.27%
|6/13/2019
|Barings BDC (BBDC)
|quarterly
|$0.13
|5.16%
|06.11.2019
|BCE (BCE)
|$0.5920
|6/13/2019
|Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
|quarterly
|$0.17
|3.52%
|6/13/2019
|Berry Petroleum (BRY)
|quarterly
|$0.12
|4.20%
|6/13/2019
|Best Buy (BBY)
|quarterly
|$0.50
|3.12%
|06.12.2019
|Big Lots (BIG)
|quarterly
|$0.30
|4.61%
|6/13/2019
|BLACKROCK 2022/COM (BGIO)
|monthly
|$0.05
|6.52%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (HYT)
|monthly
|$0.0720
|8.32%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
|monthly
|$0.0650
|5.67%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)
|monthly
|$0.0670
|6.35%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU)
|monthly
|$0.0685
|7.74%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII)
|monthly
|$0.0830
|6.47%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ)
|monthly
|$0.0470
|6.62%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)
|monthly
|$0.0630
|7.28%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF)
|monthly
|$0.0410
|3.78%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY)
|monthly
|$0.0340
|7.55%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA)
|monthly
|$0.0690
|6.49%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
|monthly
|$0.0620
|6.02%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR)
|monthly
|$0.0780
|8.30%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME)
|monthly
|$0.20
|6.50%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Income Trust (BKT)
|monthly
|$0.0344
|6.83%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF)
|monthly
|$0.0580
|4.83%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM)
|monthly
|$0.0520
|4.64%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (BKN)
|monthly
|$0.0570
|4.64%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA)
|monthly
|$0.0510
|5.05%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW)
|monthly
|$0.0790
|6.47%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)
|monthly
|$0.1170
|8.31%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF)
|monthly
|$0.0580
|4.93%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI)
|monthly
|$0.0450
|3.83%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE)
|monthly
|$0.04
|3.34%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA)
|monthly
|$0.0545
|4.33%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK)
|monthly
|$0.0320
|2.54%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT)
|monthly
|$0.0620
|3.27%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK)
|monthly
|$0.0540
|4.50%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK)
|monthly
|$0.0580
|5.00%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (MEN)
|monthly
|$0.0440
|4.88%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL)
|monthly
|$0.0525
|4.83%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
|monthly
|$0.0680
|4.89%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (MUH)
|monthly
|$0.0615
|5.02%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (MUS)
|monthly
|$0.0450
|4.36%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE)
|monthly
|$0.0490
|4.76%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (MUJ)
|monthly
|$0.0525
|4.53%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (MHN)
|monthly
|$0.0445
|4.05%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Munivest Fund II (MVT)
|monthly
|$0.0595
|4.90%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD)
|monthly
|$0.0590
|4.92%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (MYI)
|monthly
|$0.0505
|4.63%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (MFT)
|monthly
|$0.0590
|4.99%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF)
|monthly
|$0.0620
|5.12%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd (MIY)
|monthly
|$0.0520
|4.57%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (MYJ)
|monthly
|$0.0605
|4.88%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN)
|monthly
|$0.0425
|4.04%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (MPA)
|monthly
|$0.0530
|4.55%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (MQY)
|monthly
|$0.0560
|4.65%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (MQT)
|monthly
|$0.0480
|4.62%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (MCA)
|monthly
|$0.0520
|4.41%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock New York Insured Municipal (BSE)
|monthly
|$0.0410
|3.67%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH)
|monthly
|$0.0480
|3.93%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (BFY)
|monthly
|$0.0490
|4.19%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY)
|monthly
|$0.0450
|3.92%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX)
|monthly
|$0.0520
|8.13%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST)
|monthly
|$0.15
|5.77%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (BSD)
|monthly
|$0.0570
|5.11%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
|monthly
|$0.1190
|6.02%
|6/13/2019
|BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)
|quarterly
|$0.36
|9.84%
|6/13/2019
|Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI)
|monthly
|$0.1210
|6.67%
|6/13/2019
|Bonterra Energy (BNEFF)
|monthly
|$0.0070
|2.04%
|6/13/2019
|Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)
|quarterly
|$0.23
|1.46%
|6/13/2019
|BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY)
|annual
|$0.1750
|1.60%
|6/14/2019
|Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)
|quarterly
|$0.10
|2.88%
|6/13/2019
|Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)
|quarterly
|$0.4850
|1.66%
|6/13/2019
|Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (INF)
|monthly
|$0.0817
|7.82%
|06.11.2019
|BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (RA)
|monthly
|$0.1990
|10.86%
|06.11.2019
|C&F Financial (CFFI)
|quarterly
|$0.37
|3.14%
|6/13/2019
|CAE (CAE)
|quarterly
|$0.0742
|1.11%
|6/13/2019
|CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (CHI)
|monthly
|$0.08
|6/13/2019
|Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (CHY)
|monthly
|$0.0850
|9.59%
|6/13/2019
|Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD)
|monthly
|$0.1670
|10.64%
|6/13/2019
|Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW)
|monthly
|$0.07
|10.76%
|6/13/2019
|Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)
|monthly
|$0.10
|9.73%
|6/13/2019
|Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
|monthly
|$0.0830
|8.09%
|6/13/2019
|Caleres (CAL)
|quarterly
|$0.07
|1.44%
|6/14/2019
|Camping World (CWH)
|quarterly
|$0.08
|3.04%
|6/13/2019
|Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)
|quarterly
|$0.2794
|3.95%
|6/13/2019
|Capital Southwest (CSWC)
|quarterly
|$0.39
|7.25%
|6/13/2019
|Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)
|special
|$0.25
|2.48%
|6/13/2019
|Carolina Financial (CARO)
|quarterly
|$0.09
|1.00%
|6/13/2019
|CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E (CBL.PE)
|quarterly
|$0.4141
|20.15%
|6/14/2019
|CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (CBL.PD)
|quarterly
|$0.4609
|21.64%
|6/14/2019
|Cenovus Energy (CVE)
|quarterly
|$0.0373
|1.48%
|6/13/2019
|Centerstate Bank (CSFL)
|quarterly
|$0.11
|1.78%
|6/13/2019
|CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)
|quarterly
|$0.1250
|2.38%
|6/13/2019
|Citizens (CIZN)
|quarterly
|$0.24
|4.36%
|6/13/2019
|CM Finance (CMFN)
|quarterly
|$0.25
|13.62%
|6/13/2019
|Cohu (COHU)
|quarterly
|$0.06
|1.25%
|6/13/2019
|Comerica (CMA)
|quarterly
|$0.67
|3.39%
|6/13/2019
|Communications Systems (JCS)
|quarterly
|$0.02
|2.86%
|6/13/2019
|Community Bank System (CBU)
|quarterly
|$0.38
|2.35%
|6/13/2019
|Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)
|quarterly
|$0.36
|3.40%
|6/13/2019
|CONMED (CNMD)
|quarterly
|$0.20
|0.99%
|6/13/2019
|Corus Entertainment (CJREF)
|quarterly
|$0.0450
|3.36%
|6/13/2019
|Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
|quarterly
|$0.0070
|0.70%
|6/13/2019
|CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)
|quarterly
|$1.1250
|3.54%
|6/13/2019
|Crown Crafts (CRWS)
|quarterly
|$0.08
|6.12%
|6/13/2019
|CTR COAST MLP &/COM (CEN)
|monthly
|$0.1042
|14.44%
|06.11.2019
|Cushing Energy Income Cf (SRF)
|monthly
|$0.04
|6.98%
|6/13/2019
|Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV)
|monthly
|$0.0903
|10.84%
|6/13/2019
|CUSHING RENAISS/COM (SZC)
|monthly
|$0.1367
|10.86%
|6/13/2019
|Devon Energy (DVN)
|quarterly
|$0.09
|1.27%
|6/13/2019
|Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)
|quarterly
|$0.2750
|3.21%
|6/13/2019
|DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)
|quarterly
|$1.08
|3.70%
|6/13/2019
|Dividend And Income Fund (DNI)
|quarterly
|$0.20
|7.06%
|6/14/2019
|Domino's Pizza (DPZ)
|quarterly
|$0.65
|0.92%
|6/13/2019
|Donaldson (DCI)
|quarterly
|$0.21
|1.57%
|06.12.2019
|DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
|monthly
|$0.15
|9.11%
|06.12.2019
|Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
|monthly
|$0.11
|6.41%
|06.12.2019
|Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (DCF)
|monthly
|$0.0540
|7.17%
|06.10.2019
|Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO)
|monthly
|$0.0350
|5.16%
|6/13/2019
|Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM)
|monthly
|$0.0350
|5.28%
|6/13/2019
|DTE Energy (DTE)
|quarterly
|$0.9450
|3.06%
|6/14/2019
|DTF Tax Free Income (DTF)
|monthly
|$0.0350
|3.13%
|6/14/2019
|Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (DUC)
|monthly
|$0.0350
|4.94%
|6/14/2019
|Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (DPG)
|quarterly
|$0.35
|9.54%
|6/14/2019
|E. W. Scripps (SSP)
|quarterly
|$0.05
|0.90%
|6/13/2019
|EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC)
|monthly
|$0.20
|14.02%
|06.11.2019
|Eastman Chemical (EMN)
|quarterly
|$0.62
|3.12%
|6/14/2019
|EATON VANCE FR/COM (EFL)
|monthly
|$0.0460
|5.92%
|06.12.2019
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)
|monthly
|$0.0474
|4.63%
|06.12.2019
|El Paso Electric (EE)
|quarterly
|$0.3850
|2.60%
|6/13/2019
|Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)
|quarterly
|$0.1050
|2.69%
|6/13/2019
|Encana (ECA)
|quarterly
|$0.0188
|1.06%
|6/13/2019
|EnerSys (ENS)
|quarterly
|$0.1750
|1.15%
|6/13/2019
|Entercom Communications (ETM)
|quarterly
|$0.09
|6.02%
|6/14/2019
|Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)
|quarterly
|$0.15
|1.41%
|6/13/2019
|Entravision Communication (EVC)
|quarterly
|$0.05
|5.85%
|6/13/2019
|ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
|quarterly
|$0.10
|2.64%
|6/13/2019
|Extra Space Storage (EXR)
|quarterly
|$0.90
|3.37%
|6/13/2019
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)
|quarterly
|$0.15
|2.13%
|6/14/2019
|Farmers National Banc (FMNB)
|quarterly
|$0.09
|2.48%
|6/13/2019
|Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS)
|quarterly
|$0.12
|2.26%
|6/13/2019
|FBL Financial Group (FFG)
|quarterly
|$0.48
|2.94%
|6/13/2019
|Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM)
|quarterly
|$0.70
|3.83%
|6/13/2019
|FFW (FFWC)
|quarterly
|$0.21
|2.05%
|6/13/2019
|Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
|quarterly
|$0.31
|3.18%
|6/13/2019
|Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)
|quarterly
|$0.35
|1.24%
|6/13/2019
|Financial Institutions (FISI)
|quarterly
|$0.25
|3.67%
|6/13/2019
|First Capital (FCAP)
|quarterly
|$0.24
|1.93%
|6/13/2019
|First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
|quarterly
|$0.40
|0.36%
|6/14/2019
|First Financial (THFF)
|semiannual
|$0.52
|6/14/2019
|First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)
|quarterly
|$0.12
|1.37%
|6/14/2019
|First Horizon National (FHN)
|quarterly
|$0.14
|3.74%
|6/13/2019
|First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)
|quarterly
|$0.16
|1.09%
|6/13/2019
|Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)
|quarterly
|$0.22
|4.77%
|6/13/2019
|Flushing Financial (FFIC)
|quarterly
|$0.21
|3.95%
|6/13/2019
|Franco Nevada (FNV)
|quarterly
|$0.25
|1.37%
|06.12.2019
|Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (GCV)
|quarterly
|$0.12
|9.47%
|6/13/2019
|Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
|quarterly
|$0.15
|9.85%
|6/13/2019
|Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (GGZ)
|quarterly
|$0.14
|4.86%
|6/13/2019
|Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (GRX)
|quarterly
|$0.14
|5.31%
|6/13/2019
|Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT)
|quarterly
|$0.22
|10.77%
|6/13/2019
|Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
|monthly
|$0.05
|9.02%
|6/13/2019
|Gamco Investors (GBL)
|quarterly
|$0.02
|0.37%
|06.10.2019
|Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (GNT)
|monthly
|$0.05
|10.58%
|6/13/2019
|Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)
|quarterly
|$0.68
|6.85%
|6/13/2019
|Garmin (GRMN)
|quarterly
|$0.57
|2.99%
|6/14/2019
|GATX (GATX)
|quarterly
|$0.46
|2.39%
|6/13/2019
|GDL Fund (GDL)
|quarterly
|$0.10
|4.27%
|6/13/2019
|Genpact (G)
|quarterly
|$0.0850
|0.94%
|06.11.2019
|Gilead Sciences (GILD)
|quarterly
|$0.63
|3.86%
|6/13/2019
|Global Payments (GPN)
|quarterly
|$0.01
|0.03%
|6/13/2019
|Global Self Storage (SELF)
|quarterly
|$0.0650
|7.03%
|6/14/2019
|Global Water Resources (GWRS)
|monthly
|$0.0239
|2.95%
|6/13/2019
|Golar LNG (GLNG)
|quarterly
|$0.15
|3.00%
|06.12.2019
|Graham (GHM)
|quarterly
|$0.10
|1.94%
|06.11.2019
|Graphic Packaging (GPK)
|quarterly
|$0.0750
|2.36%
|6/13/2019
|GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (GBOOY)
|variable
|$1.3760
|06.12.2019
|Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM)
|monthly
|$0.1810
|10.45%
|6/13/2019
|Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
|quarterly
|$0.24
|12.06%
|6/13/2019
|Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
|monthly
|$0.1820
|10.83%
|6/13/2019
|Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (GBAB)
|monthly
|$0.1260
|6.49%
|6/13/2019
|Hamilton Lane (HLNE)
|quarterly
|$0.2750
|2.21%
|6/13/2019
|Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK)
|quarterly
|$0.12
|1.88%
|6/13/2019
|HeadHunter Group (HHR)
|annual
|$0.36
|2.17%
|6/13/2019
|Heritage Insurance (HRTG)
|quarterly
|$0.06
|1.71%
|6/13/2019
|Hess (HES)
|quarterly
|$0.25
|1.85%
|6/14/2019
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
|quarterly
|$0.1125
|2.80%
|06.11.2019
|Hillenbrand (HI)
|quarterly
|$0.21
|2.11%
|6/13/2019
|Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
|quarterly
|$0.15
|2.27%
|6/14/2019
|Horace Mann Educators (HMN)
|quarterly
|$0.2875
|2.79%
|6/13/2019
|HP (HPQ)
|quarterly
|$0.1602
|3.47%
|06.11.2019
|Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
|$0.25
|6/14/2019
|Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)
|quarterly
|$0.14
|4.06%
|6/14/2019
|Huntsman (HUN)
|quarterly
|$0.1625
|3.17%
|6/13/2019
|Chemung Financial (CHMG)
|quarterly
|$0.26
|2.11%
|6/14/2019
|Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)
|quarterly
|$0.4050
|1.76%
|6/13/2019
|Chico's FAS (CHS)
|quarterly
|$0.0875
|9.36%
|6/14/2019
|CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP)
|quarterly
|$0.50
|6.95%
|6/13/2019
|CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (CHSCL)
|quarterly
|$0.4688
|6.70%
|6/13/2019
|ICF International (ICFI)
|quarterly
|$0.14
|0.73%
|6/13/2019
|Infosys (INFY)
|$0.14
|6/13/2019
|Insteel Industries (IIIN)
|quarterly
|$0.03
|0.61%
|6/13/2019
|Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
|quarterly
|$0.2750
|1.44%
|6/13/2019
|Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF)
|quarterly
|$0.14
|4.05%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)
|monthly
|$0.0680
|4.35%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (VCV)
|monthly
|$0.0481
|4.61%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA)
|monthly
|$0.0625
|6.89%
|6/13/2019
|INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT)
|monthly
|$0.05
|5.83%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (OIA)
|monthly
|$0.0316
|5.21%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
|monthly
|$0.0517
|5.07%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (VPV)
|monthly
|$0.0535
|5.04%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
|monthly
|$0.0516
|5.06%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
|monthly
|$0.0210
|6.07%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (VGM)
|monthly
|$0.0516
|4.96%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
|monthly
|$0.0588
|4.76%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT)
|monthly
|$0.0964
|8.10%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO)
|monthly
|$0.05
|4.93%
|6/13/2019
|Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (VTN)
|monthly
|$0.0506
|4.59%
|6/13/2019
|Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)
|quarterly
|$0.70
|4.71%
|6/14/2019
|Investors Title (ITIC)
|quarterly
|$0.40
|0.99%
|6/13/2019
|Iron Mountain (IRM)
|quarterly
|$0.6110
|7.73%
|6/14/2019
|Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)
|monthly
|$0.10
|9.02%
|6/13/2019
|J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)
|quarterly
|$0.50
|1.22%
|06.11.2019
|JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (JCO)
|monthly
|$0.0470
|5.78%
|6/13/2019
|John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (BTO)
|quarterly
|$0.55
|6.92%
|06.12.2019
|John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (HEQ)
|quarterly
|$0.3760
|10.86%
|06.12.2019
|John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)
|quarterly
|$0.15
|4.26%
|06.12.2019
|John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)
|quarterly
|$0.3110
|7.72%
|06.12.2019
|John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT)
|monthly
|$0.0975
|6.92%
|06.12.2019
|John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF)
|monthly
|$0.14
|7.55%
|06.12.2019
|John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)
|monthly
|$0.14
|7.27%
|06.12.2019
|John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)
|monthly
|$0.1220
|7.80%
|06.12.2019
|John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD)
|monthly
|$0.1380
|06.12.2019
|John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (HTY)
|quarterly
|$0.16
|9.54%
|06.12.2019
|Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)
|semi-annual
|$1.5520
|06.12.2019
|Just Energy Group (JE)
|quarterly
|$0.0930
|9.43%
|6/14/2019
|KBR (KBR)
|quarterly
|$0.08
|1.41%
|6/14/2019
|KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)
|monthly
|$0.1250
|9.40%
|6/13/2019
|Knoll (KNL)
|quarterly
|$0.17
|3.20%
|6/13/2019
|Kohl's (KSS)
|quarterly
|$0.67
|4.83%
|06.11.2019
|Lam Research (LRCX)
|quarterly
|$1.10
|2.22%
|06.11.2019
|Lamar Advertising (LAMR)
|quarterly
|$0.96
|4.83%
|6/13/2019
|Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI)
|monthly
|$0.0888
|7.01%
|06.11.2019
|Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund (LOR)
|monthly
|$0.0580
|7.21%
|06.11.2019
|Leggett & Platt (LEG)
|quarterly
|$0.40
|4.03%
|6/13/2019
|Leidos (LDOS)
|quarterly
|$0.32
|1.91%
|6/13/2019
|Macy's (M)
|quarterly
|$0.3775
|6.84%
|6/13/2019
|Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (MMD)
|monthly
|$0.0850
|5.05%
|6/13/2019
|Marten Transport (MRTN)
|quarterly
|$0.03
|0.62%
|6/13/2019
|Maxar Technologies (MAXR)
|quarterly
|$0.01
|0.60%
|6/13/2019
|Mdu Resources Group (MDU)
|quarterly
|$0.2025
|3.14%
|06.12.2019
|Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
|quarterly
|$0.25
|5.33%
|06.12.2019
|Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
|quarterly
|$0.55
|2.74%
|6/14/2019
|Mercury General (MCY)
|quarterly
|$0.6275
|4.73%
|06.12.2019
|Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
|quarterly
|$0.07
|1.31%
|6/13/2019
|Methanex (MEOH)
|quarterly
|$0.36
|2.43%
|6/13/2019
|MidSouth Bancorp (MSL)
|quarterly
|$0.01
|0.36%
|6/13/2019
|Monroe Capital (MRCC)
|quarterly
|$0.35
|12.40%
|6/13/2019
|Motorola Solutions (MSI)
|quarterly
|$0.57
|1.59%
|6/13/2019
|Movado Group (MOV)
|quarterly
|$0.20
|2.81%
|06.10.2019
|MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)
|quarterly
|$0.20
|2.62%
|6/13/2019
|Myers Industries (MYE)
|quarterly
|$0.1350
|3.00%
|6/13/2019
|Nabors Industries (NBR)
|quarterly
|$0.01
|1.70%
|06.10.2019
|Nasdaq (NDAQ)
|quarterly
|$0.47
|2.10%
|6/13/2019
|National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
|quarterly
|$0.32
|4.27%
|6/13/2019
|National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)
|quarterly
|$0.05
|0.94%
|6/13/2019
|New Jersey Resources (NJR)
|quarterly
|$0.2925
|2.38%
|6/14/2019
|New Mountain Finance (NMFC)
|quarterly
|$0.34
|9.54%
|6/13/2019
|NewMarket (NEU)
|quarterly
|$1.75
|1.68%
|6/14/2019
|NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)
|quarterly
|$0.46
|8.31%
|6/13/2019
|NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
|quarterly
|$0.2750
|2.93%
|6/13/2019
|NIC (EGOV)
|quarterly
|$0.08
|1.95%
|06.10.2019
|Northern Trust (NTRS)
|quarterly
|$0.60
|2.46%
|6/13/2019
|NorthWestern (NWE)
|quarterly
|$0.5750
|3.34%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)
|monthly
|$0.0650
|5.03%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)
|monthly
|$0.0560
|4.03%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)
|monthly
|$0.0540
|4.76%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NAZ)
|monthly
|$0.0438
|4.06%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA)
|monthly
|$0.0285
|3.41%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)
|monthly
|$0.0470
|3.52%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC)
|monthly
|$0.0560
|4.67%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NTC)
|monthly
|$0.0410
|3.76%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)
|quarterly
|$0.25
|7.41%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
|monthly
|$0.1040
|16.03%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD)
|quarterly
|$0.2180
|8.28%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD)
|monthly
|$0.0540
|4.68%
|6/13/2019
|NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (JEMD)
|monthly
|$0.0380
|5.18%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd (NZF)
|monthly
|$0.0660
|5.05%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)
|monthly
|$0.0560
|4.82%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)
|monthly
|$0.0620
|7.58%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO)
|monthly
|$0.0630
|7.76%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NKG)
|monthly
|$0.0370
|3.58%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
|monthly
|$0.1020
|8.08%
|6/13/2019
|NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (JHD)
|monthly
|$0.0320
|3.94%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (JHB)
|monthly
|$0.0410
|5.06%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID)
|monthly
|$0.0430
|3.82%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NIQ)
|monthly
|$0.0320
|2.79%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NMT)
|monthly
|$0.0410
|3.81%
|6/13/2019
|NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NMS)
|monthly
|$0.0490
|4.25%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)
|monthly
|$0.1130
|5.87%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)
|monthly
|$0.1120
|6.01%
|6/13/2019
|NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NHA)
|monthly
|$0.0150
|1.86%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ)
|monthly
|$0.06
|5.12%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
|monthly
|$0.0360
|3.86%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
|monthly
|$0.0310
|3.68%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ)
|monthly
|$0.0540
|4.67%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)
|monthly
|$0.0450
|3.84%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NRK)
|monthly
|$0.0450
|4.09%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NAN)
|monthly
|$0.0480
|4.24%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)
|monthly
|$0.0430
|3.48%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NNC)
|monthly
|$0.0390
|3.57%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NNY)
|monthly
|$0.03
|3.61%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NXN)
|monthly
|$0.0395
|3.53%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NUO)
|monthly
|$0.0418
|3.34%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP)
|monthly
|$0.0505
|4.46%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN)
|monthly
|$0.0410
|3.52%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC)
|monthly
|$0.0610
|7.80%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS)
|monthly
|$0.0560
|7.35%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
|monthly
|$0.1060
|7.82%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
|quarterly
|$0.19
|7.41%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)
|quarterly
|$0.2330
|7.23%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX)
|quarterly
|$0.2650
|6.91%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR)
|monthly
|$0.0430
|3.41%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
|monthly
|$0.0455
|3.59%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL)
|monthly
|$0.0380
|7.75%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD)
|monthly
|$0.1040
|8.11%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
|monthly
|$0.1030
|5.87%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (JTD)
|quarterly
|$0.31
|7.77%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (JTA)
|quarterly
|$0.24
|8.53%
|6/13/2019
|Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV)
|monthly
|$0.0435
|4.04%
|6/13/2019
|NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
|quarterly
|$0.25
|1.10%
|6/13/2019
|Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)
|quarterly
|$0.0950
|6.93%
|6/13/2019
|Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI)
|quarterly
|$0.1550
|7.23%
|6/13/2019
|Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)
|quarterly
|$0.12
|1.95%
|6/13/2019
|Omnicom Group (OMC)
|quarterly
|$0.65
|3.28%
|6/13/2019
|OTC Markets Group (OTCM)
|quarterly
|$0.15
|1.77%
|06.12.2019
|Owens & Minor (OMI)
|quarterly
|$0.0025
|0.26%
|6/13/2019
|Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)
|quarterly
|$0.79
|3.28%
|6/13/2019
|PCM Fund (PCM)
|monthly
|$0.08
|8.41%
|06.12.2019
|Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)
|monthly
|$0.0950
|9.74%
|6/14/2019
|PennantPark Investment (PNNT)
|quarterly
|$0.18
|11.04%
|6/14/2019
|Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD)
|quarterly
|$0.47
|4.45%
|06.10.2019
|PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd (GHY)
|monthly
|$0.10
|8.75%
|6/13/2019
|PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD)
|monthly
|$0.10
|8.61%
|6/13/2019
|Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK)
|monthly
|$0.0350
|4.47%
|06.12.2019
|Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC)
|monthly
|$0.0420
|4.56%
|06.12.2019
|Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)
|monthly
|$0.0770
|4.93%
|06.12.2019
|Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
|monthly
|$0.1120
|7.56%
|06.12.2019
|PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
|monthly
|$0.13
|8.51%
|06.12.2019
|Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (PCI)
|monthly
|$0.1640
|8.14%
|06.12.2019
|PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
|monthly
|$0.2210
|8.07%
|06.12.2019
|Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NRGX)
|$0.40
|06.12.2019
|PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP)
|monthly
|$0.0940
|9.30%
|06.12.2019
|PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
|monthly
|$0.0613
|9.21%
|06.12.2019
|PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)
|monthly
|$0.19
|8.57%
|06.12.2019
|Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL)
|monthly
|$0.09
|9.14%
|06.12.2019
|Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)
|monthly
|$0.08
|9.20%
|06.12.2019
|Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF)
|monthly
|$0.06
|4.80%
|06.12.2019
|Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
|monthly
|$0.0650
|5.11%
|06.12.2019
|Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)
|monthly
|$0.0510
|4.89%
|06.12.2019
|PolyOne (POL)
|quarterly
|$0.1950
|2.92%
|6/13/2019
|Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)
|quarterly
|$0.2625
|6.54%
|6/13/2019
|Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI)
|quarterly
|$0.15
|3.66%
|6/13/2019
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)
|monthly
|$0.11
|7.08%
|6/13/2019
|ProAssurance (PRA)
|quarterly
|$0.31
|3.21%
|6/13/2019
|Prologis (PLD)
|quarterly
|$0.53
|2.73%
|06.12.2019
|PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (PBSFY)
|annual
|$0.2170
|5.28%
|6/13/2019
|Prosperity Bancshares (PB)
|quarterly
|$0.41
|2.28%
|6/13/2019
|PS Business Parks (PSB)
|quarterly
|$1.05
|2.68%
|06.11.2019
|Public Storage (PSA)
|quarterly
|$2.00
|3.53%
|06.11.2019
|PulteGroup (PHM)
|quarterly
|$0.11
|1.40%
|6/13/2019
|Quanex Building Products (NX)
|quarterly
|$0.08
|1.89%
|6/13/2019
|Quarterhill (QTRH)
|quarterly
|$0.0093
|3.48%
|6/13/2019
|Range Resources (RRC)
|quarterly
|$0.02
|1.02%
|6/13/2019
|Rayonier (RYN)
|quarterly
|$0.27
|3.49%
|6/13/2019
|Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)
|quarterly
|$0.07
|3.76%
|6/13/2019
|Red Rock Resorts (RRR)
|quarterly
|$0.10
|1.53%
|6/13/2019
|Redwood Trust (RWT)
|quarterly
|$0.30
|7.41%
|6/13/2019
|RenaissanceRe (RNR)
|quarterly
|$0.34
|0.80%
|6/13/2019
|Renasant (RNST)
|quarterly
|$0.22
|2.38%
|6/13/2019
|RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY)
|annual
|$0.6230
|5.24%
|6/14/2019
|Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
|quarterly
|$0.50
|3.07%
|6/14/2019
|Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)
|quarterly
|$0.1970
|4.48%
|06.12.2019
|RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP)
|monthly
|$0.1833
|12.98%
|06.12.2019
|RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (RMI)
|monthly
|$0.0917
|5.32%
|06.12.2019
|Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
|monthly
|$0.17
|12.15%
|6/13/2019
|Riverview Financial (RIVE)
|quarterly
|$0.10
|3.65%
|6/13/2019
|Ross Stores (ROST)
|quarterly
|$0.2550
|1.08%
|06.10.2019
|Royce Micro Capital Trust (RMT)
|quarterly
|$0.17
|9.19%
|06.12.2019
|Royce Value Trust (RVT)
|quarterly
|$0.28
|9.17%
|06.12.2019
|Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
|monthly
|$0.3590
|7.52%
|6/14/2019
|Salem Media Group (SALM)
|quarterly
|$0.0650
|12.56%
|6/13/2019
|Saratoga Investment (SAR)
|quarterly
|$0.55
|8.73%
|06.12.2019
|SEI Investments (SEIC)
|quarterly
|$0.33
|2.58%
|06.11.2019
|Service Co. International (SCI)
|quarterly
|$0.18
|1.72%
|6/13/2019
|SEVERN TRENT PL/S (STRNY)
|semi-annual
|$0.6560
|6/13/2019
|Shaw Communications (SJR)
|monthly
|$0.0740
|4.37%
|6/13/2019
|Ship Finance International (SFL)
|quarterly
|$0.35
|10.47%
|06.10.2019
|Schneider National (SNDR)
|quarterly
|$0.06
|1.19%
|6/13/2019
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
|quarterly
|$0.15
|4.14%
|6/13/2019
|Simmons First National (SFNC)
|quarterly
|$0.16
|2.62%
|6/14/2019
|SITE Centers (SITC)
|quarterly
|$0.20
|5.74%
|06.11.2019
|Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)
|quarterly
|$0.10
|2.75%
|6/13/2019
|Sonic Automotive (SAH)
|quarterly
|$0.10
|1.94%
|6/13/2019
|SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)
|quarterly
|$0.13
|7.37%
|6/13/2019
|SpartanNash (SPTN)
|quarterly
|$0.19
|5.89%
|6/13/2019
|Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
|monthly
|$0.0760
|6.71%
|6/13/2019
|Spire (SR)
|quarterly
|$0.5925
|2.82%
|06.10.2019
|Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
|quarterly
|$0.12
|0.55%
|6/14/2019
|Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
|quarterly
|$0.1157
|7.11%
|6/13/2019
|ST BK CORP/SH SH (SBAZ)
|quarterly
|$0.0750
|2.53%
|6/13/2019
|Steris (STE)
|quarterly
|$0.34
|1.04%
|06.11.2019
|Stewart Information Services (STC)
|quarterly
|$0.30
|2.92%
|6/13/2019
|Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
|quarterly
|$0.26
|3.01%
|6/14/2019
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (EDF)
|monthly
|$0.18
|16.18%
|6/14/2019
|Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI)
|monthly
|$0.1511
|14.23%
|6/14/2019
|Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (RCS)
|monthly
|$0.0612
|7.74%
|06.12.2019
|Strattec Security (STRT)
|quarterly
|$0.14
|2.15%
|6/13/2019
|Summit Financial Group (SMMF)
|quarterly
|$0.15
|2.34%
|6/13/2019
|T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)
|quarterly
|$0.76
|2.82%
|6/13/2019
|Taubman Centers (TCO)
|quarterly
|$0.6750
|6.09%
|6/13/2019
|Teck Resources (TECK)
|quarterly
|$0.0370
|0.62%
|6/13/2019
|Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK)
|...
|$0.6167
|06.11.2019
|Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)
|quarterly
|$0.1650
|2.14%
|6/13/2019
|Telkom SA Ltd ADS (TLKGY)
|semi-annual
|$0.5320
|6/13/2019
|Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)
|monthly
|$0.0670
|8.46%
|6/13/2019
|Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
|monthly
|$0.0350
|6.74%
|6/13/2019
|Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)
|quarterly
|$0.30
|2.25%
|06.11.2019
|Textron (TXT)
|quarterly
|$0.02
|0.15%
|6/13/2019
|TFS Financial (TFSL)
|quarterly
|$0.25
|5.82%
|06.10.2019
|The Coca-Cola (KO)
|quarterly
|$0.40
|3.36%
|6/13/2019
|The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
|monthly
|$0.11
|6.15%
|6/13/2019
|The Western Union (WU)
|quarterly
|$0.20
|4.11%
|6/13/2019
|The Zweig Total Return Fund (ZTR)
|monthly
|$0.1130
|12.21%
|06.12.2019
|The Zweig Total Return Fund (ZTR)
|monthly
|$0.1130
|12.24%
|06.12.2019
|Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
|quarterly
|$0.19
|0.28%
|6/13/2019
|THL Credit (TCRD)
|quarterly
|$0.21
|12.44%
|6/13/2019
|THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF)
|monthly
|$0.1010
|7.84%
|6/14/2019
|Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)
|quarterly
|$0.09
|0.94%
|6/14/2019
|TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)
|quarterly
|$0.39
|7.74%
|6/13/2019
|Tredegar (TG)
|quarterly
|$0.11
|2.51%
|6/13/2019
|Tribune Publishing (TPCO)
|special
|$1.50
|06.11.2019
|TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)
|quarterly
|$0.19
|1.96%
|6/13/2019
|Truxton (TRUX)
|quarterly
|$0.25
|2.50%
|06.11.2019
|U.S. Silica (SLCA)
|quarterly
|$0.0630
|2.01%
|6/13/2019
|UGI (UGI)
|quarterly
|$0.30
|2.22%
|6/13/2019
|United Bankshares (UBSI)
|quarterly
|$0.34
|3.70%
|6/13/2019
|United Community Banks (UCBI)
|quarterly
|$0.17
|2.43%
|6/13/2019
|UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
|quarterly
|$1.08
|1.77%
|6/14/2019
|Unity Bancorp (UNTY)
|quarterly
|$0.08
|1.55%
|6/13/2019
|Universal Display (OLED)
|quarterly
|$0.10
|0.23%
|6/13/2019
|Urban Edge Properties (UE)
|quarterly
|$0.22
|4.94%
|6/13/2019
|Utah Medical Products (UTMD)
|quarterly
|$0.2750
|1.33%
|6/13/2019
|Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
|quarterly
|$0.11
|4.32%
|6/13/2019
|Verisk Analytics (VRSK)
|special
|$0.25
|6/13/2019
|Viacom (VIA)
|quarterly
|$0.20
|2.40%
|6/14/2019
|Viacom (VIAB)
|quarterly
|$0.20
|2.78%
|6/14/2019
|Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI)
|monthly
|$0.1260
|12.34%
|06.12.2019
|Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
|quarterly
|$0.0950
|2.02%
|06.12.2019
|Vistra Energy (VST)
|quarterly
|$0.1250
|1.96%
|6/13/2019
|Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)
|quarterly
|$0.30
|4.29%
|6/13/2019
|Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (EOD)
|quarterly
|$0.1466
|10.51%
|6/13/2019
|World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)
|quarterly
|$0.12
|0.50%
|6/13/2019
|Worthington Industries (WOR)
|quarterly
|$0.23
|2.42%
|6/13/2019
|WPP (WPP)
|semiannual
|$2.4747
|8.63%
|6/13/2019
|Wyndham Destinations (WYND)
|quarterly
|$0.45
|4.04%
|6/13/2019
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
|quarterly
|$0.29
|2.11%
|6/13/2019
|XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT)
|monthly
|$0.0730
|9.22%
|6/14/2019
|Xcel Energy (XEL)
|quarterly
|$0.4050
|2.83%
|6/13/2019
Poznámka: dividendový výnos (na roční bázi) uveden ve vztahu ke kurzu titulu k 7.6.; datum uveden ve formátu mm.dd.rrrr příp. mm/dd/rrrr
Závěrem snad jen dodat, že akcionáři se od většiny výše uvedených firem dané dividendy dočkají obvykle do 2 týdnů po rozhodném dnu. Výše uvedená data je nutné brát jako orientační, resp. doporučujeme si je v případě „obchodování“ aktuálně ověřit u svého obchodníka s cennými papíry.
