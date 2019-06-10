Sdílet
Jiří Zendulka (Kurzy.cz)
Akcie ve světě  |  10.06.2019 12:10:06

Tento týden nabídne dividendy od Coca-Cola, Hewlett Packard, Merck, Altria a spousty dalších


Druhý červnový týden bude na Wall Street velmi strohý z hlediska reportů hospodářských výsledků. Za zmínku stojí snad jen středeční report výrobce sportovního oblečení Lululemon Athletica (LULU), či čtvrteční čísla od společností Adobe (ADBE) a Broadcom (AVGO). Velmi živo však naopak bude z hlediska rozhodných dnů pro nárok na dividendy. V níže uvedeném kalendáři lze totiž nalézt téměř 500 společností. Mezi nimi navíc hned tři z prestižního hlavního indexu Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA).

K vypořádání na akciovém trhu v USA dochází obdobně jako na pražské burze druhý pracovní den po obchodu (tzv. T+2). Z hlediska nároku rozhodného dne pro nárok na dividendu se nicméně tradičně sleduje především tzv. ex-date. Jinými slovy první obchodní den, kdy se již akcie obchodují bez nároku na dividendu. Nakoupit akcie s nárokem na dividendu se tedy musí nejpozději den před „ex-date“.

Ze zmiňovaného indexu dividendu nabídne ze zdravotnického sektoru UnitedHealth Group (UNH) a Merck (MRK). Zatímco první rozděluje 1,08 USD, producent léků pak zhruba polovinu, resp. 0,55 USD. I tak jeho akcie nabízejí výraznější dividendový výnos přes 2,7 % oproti sotva 1,8 % u UNH. Obě společnosti stanovily ex-date na 14. června, tzn. naposledy s nárokem na aktuální požitek se s nárokem budou obchodovat ve čtvrtek.

Jen do středy se pak budou s nárokem na dividendu 0,40 USD obchodovat akcie třetího zástupce indexu DJIA společnosti Coca-Cola (KO). Titul v porovnání nabízí výraznější dividendový výnos téměř 3,4 %.

Obdobný dividendový výnos indikují akcie HP (HPQ), když společnost rozděluje 0,16 USD. O něco méně (0,11 USD) vyplácí odštěpená Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), což u jejich akcií indikuje dividendový výnos 2,8 %. Oba tituly se s nárokem naposledy budou obchodovat již jen dnes.

Za upozornění jistě stojí také akcie výrobce léků Gilead Sciences (GILD), která dlouhodobě profituje také z dřívějších patentů profesora Holého týkající se především léčby HIV. Firma rozdělí opět 0,63 USD, což indikuje dividendový výnos přes 3,8 %. Ex-date je stanoven na 13. června, stejně jako u společnosti Altria Group (MO). Akcie tabákového giganta v návaznosti na požitek 0,80 USD nabízejí tento týden ze známých velkých firem jeden z nejvyšších dividendových výnosů přes 6,1 %.

Ještě výraznější výnos přes 6,8 % indikují akcie Macy''s (M). Maloobchodní řetězec rozdělí přes 0,37 USD. Dividendu v týdnu nabídnou také konkurenční řetězce jako např. Best Buy (BBY) či Big Lots (BIG).

K vyhledávání v níže uvedeném přehledu doporučujeme příp. využít klávesovou zkratku Ctrl+F.

 

Společnost Periodicita dividendy Dividenda Dividendový výnos Ex-date
ADT (ADT) quarterly $0.0350 2.27% 06.10.2019
Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) monthly $0.1170 9.82% 6/13/2019
AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (ACGBY) annual $0.5320 4.48% 06.10.2019
Alamos Gold (AGI) quarterly $0.01 0.90% 6/13/2019
Albemarle (ALB) quarterly $0.3675 1.94% 6/13/2019
Allegiant Travel (ALGT) quarterly $0.70 2.00% 6/13/2019
Allegion (ALLE) quarterly $0.27 1.14% 6/13/2019
ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (CBH) monthly $0.0460 6.15% 06.12.2019
Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) monthly $0.0525 11.41% 06.12.2019
Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) monthly $0.0450 11.09% 06.12.2019
Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) monthly $0.1670 9.18% 06.12.2019
Altria Group (MO) quarterly $0.80 6.11% 6/13/2019
Ameren (AEE) quarterly $0.4750 2.61% 06.11.2019
American Assets Trust (AAT) quarterly $0.28 2.42% 06.12.2019
American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) quarterly $0.05 0.84% 6/13/2019
American International Group (AIG) quarterly $0.32 2.72% 6/13/2019
AMETEK (AME) quarterly $0.14 0.66% 6/13/2019
Anadarko Petroleum (APC) quarterly $0.30 1.65% 06.11.2019
Ares Capital (ARCC) quarterly $0.40 9.05% 6/13/2019
Ares Management (ARES) quarterly $0.32 5.12% 6/13/2019
ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) monthly $0.19 12.18% 6/14/2019
AstroNova (ALOT) quarterly $0.07 1.08% 6/14/2019
Atrion (ATRI) quarterly $1.35 0.60% 6/13/2019
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) quarterly $0.79 1.98% 6/13/2019
AVX (AVX) quarterly $0.1150 3.06% 6/13/2019
Banc of California (BANC) quarterly $0.06 1.71% 6/14/2019
Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) quarterly $0.17 2.27% 6/13/2019
Barings BDC (BBDC) quarterly $0.13 5.16% 06.11.2019
BCE (BCE)
$0.5920
6/13/2019
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) quarterly $0.17 3.52% 6/13/2019
Berry Petroleum (BRY) quarterly $0.12 4.20% 6/13/2019
Best Buy (BBY) quarterly $0.50 3.12% 06.12.2019
Big Lots (BIG) quarterly $0.30 4.61% 6/13/2019
BLACKROCK 2022/COM (BGIO) monthly $0.05 6.52% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (HYT) monthly $0.0720 8.32% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) monthly $0.0650 5.67% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) monthly $0.0670 6.35% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) monthly $0.0685 7.74% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) monthly $0.0830 6.47% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) monthly $0.0470 6.62% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) monthly $0.0630 7.28% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF) monthly $0.0410 3.78% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) monthly $0.0340 7.55% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA) monthly $0.0690 6.49% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) monthly $0.0620 6.02% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR) monthly $0.0780 8.30% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) monthly $0.20 6.50% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) monthly $0.0344 6.83% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) monthly $0.0580 4.83% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM) monthly $0.0520 4.64% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (BKN) monthly $0.0570 4.64% 6/13/2019
BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) monthly $0.0510 5.05% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) monthly $0.0790 6.47% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) monthly $0.1170 8.31% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF) monthly $0.0580 4.93% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI) monthly $0.0450 3.83% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE) monthly $0.04 3.34% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA) monthly $0.0545 4.33% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) monthly $0.0320 2.54% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) monthly $0.0620 3.27% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) monthly $0.0540 4.50% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) monthly $0.0580 5.00% 6/13/2019
Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (MEN) monthly $0.0440 4.88% 6/13/2019
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL) monthly $0.0525 4.83% 6/13/2019
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) monthly $0.0680 4.89% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (MUH) monthly $0.0615 5.02% 6/13/2019
Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (MUS) monthly $0.0450 4.36% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE) monthly $0.0490 4.76% 6/13/2019
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (MUJ) monthly $0.0525 4.53% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (MHN) monthly $0.0445 4.05% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Munivest Fund II (MVT) monthly $0.0595 4.90% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) monthly $0.0590 4.92% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (MYI) monthly $0.0505 4.63% 6/13/2019
BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (MFT) monthly $0.0590 4.99% 6/13/2019
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) monthly $0.0620 5.12% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd (MIY) monthly $0.0520 4.57% 6/13/2019
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (MYJ) monthly $0.0605 4.88% 6/13/2019
BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN) monthly $0.0425 4.04% 6/13/2019
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (MPA) monthly $0.0530 4.55% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (MQY) monthly $0.0560 4.65% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (MQT) monthly $0.0480 4.62% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (MCA) monthly $0.0520 4.41% 6/13/2019
BlackRock New York Insured Municipal (BSE) monthly $0.0410 3.67% 6/13/2019
Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) monthly $0.0480 3.93% 6/13/2019
Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (BFY) monthly $0.0490 4.19% 6/13/2019
Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) monthly $0.0450 3.92% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX) monthly $0.0520 8.13% 6/13/2019
BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) monthly $0.15 5.77% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (BSD) monthly $0.0570 5.11% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) monthly $0.1190 6.02% 6/13/2019
BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) quarterly $0.36 9.84% 6/13/2019
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) monthly $0.1210 6.67% 6/13/2019
Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) monthly $0.0070 2.04% 6/13/2019
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) quarterly $0.23 1.46% 6/13/2019
BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY) annual $0.1750 1.60% 6/14/2019
Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) quarterly $0.10 2.88% 6/13/2019
Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) quarterly $0.4850 1.66% 6/13/2019
Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (INF) monthly $0.0817 7.82% 06.11.2019
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (RA) monthly $0.1990 10.86% 06.11.2019
C&F Financial (CFFI) quarterly $0.37 3.14% 6/13/2019
CAE (CAE) quarterly $0.0742 1.11% 6/13/2019
CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (CHI) monthly $0.08
6/13/2019
Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (CHY) monthly $0.0850 9.59% 6/13/2019
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) monthly $0.1670 10.64% 6/13/2019
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) monthly $0.07 10.76% 6/13/2019
Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) monthly $0.10 9.73% 6/13/2019
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) monthly $0.0830 8.09% 6/13/2019
Caleres (CAL) quarterly $0.07 1.44% 6/14/2019
Camping World (CWH) quarterly $0.08 3.04% 6/13/2019
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) quarterly $0.2794 3.95% 6/13/2019
Capital Southwest (CSWC) quarterly $0.39 7.25% 6/13/2019
Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) special $0.25 2.48% 6/13/2019
Carolina Financial (CARO) quarterly $0.09 1.00% 6/13/2019
CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E (CBL.PE) quarterly $0.4141 20.15% 6/14/2019
CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (CBL.PD) quarterly $0.4609 21.64% 6/14/2019
Cenovus Energy (CVE) quarterly $0.0373 1.48% 6/13/2019
Centerstate Bank (CSFL) quarterly $0.11 1.78% 6/13/2019
CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) quarterly $0.1250 2.38% 6/13/2019
Citizens (CIZN) quarterly $0.24 4.36% 6/13/2019
CM Finance (CMFN) quarterly $0.25 13.62% 6/13/2019
Cohu (COHU) quarterly $0.06 1.25% 6/13/2019
Comerica (CMA) quarterly $0.67 3.39% 6/13/2019
Communications Systems (JCS) quarterly $0.02 2.86% 6/13/2019
Community Bank System (CBU) quarterly $0.38 2.35% 6/13/2019
Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) quarterly $0.36 3.40% 6/13/2019
CONMED (CNMD) quarterly $0.20 0.99% 6/13/2019
Corus Entertainment (CJREF) quarterly $0.0450 3.36% 6/13/2019
Crescent Point Energy (CPG) quarterly $0.0070 0.70% 6/13/2019
CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) quarterly $1.1250 3.54% 6/13/2019
Crown Crafts (CRWS) quarterly $0.08 6.12% 6/13/2019
CTR COAST MLP &/COM (CEN) monthly $0.1042 14.44% 06.11.2019
Cushing Energy Income Cf (SRF) monthly $0.04 6.98% 6/13/2019
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) monthly $0.0903 10.84% 6/13/2019
CUSHING RENAISS/COM (SZC) monthly $0.1367 10.86% 6/13/2019
Devon Energy (DVN) quarterly $0.09 1.27% 6/13/2019
Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) quarterly $0.2750 3.21% 6/13/2019
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) quarterly $1.08 3.70% 6/13/2019
Dividend And Income Fund (DNI) quarterly $0.20 7.06% 6/14/2019
Domino's Pizza (DPZ) quarterly $0.65 0.92% 6/13/2019
Donaldson (DCI) quarterly $0.21 1.57% 06.12.2019
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) monthly $0.15 9.11% 06.12.2019
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) monthly $0.11 6.41% 06.12.2019
Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (DCF) monthly $0.0540 7.17% 06.10.2019
Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) monthly $0.0350 5.16% 6/13/2019
Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM) monthly $0.0350 5.28% 6/13/2019
DTE Energy (DTE) quarterly $0.9450 3.06% 6/14/2019
DTF Tax Free Income (DTF) monthly $0.0350 3.13% 6/14/2019
Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (DUC) monthly $0.0350 4.94% 6/14/2019
Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (DPG) quarterly $0.35 9.54% 6/14/2019
E. W. Scripps (SSP) quarterly $0.05 0.90% 6/13/2019
EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) monthly $0.20 14.02% 06.11.2019
Eastman Chemical (EMN) quarterly $0.62 3.12% 6/14/2019
EATON VANCE FR/COM (EFL) monthly $0.0460 5.92% 06.12.2019
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) monthly $0.0474 4.63% 06.12.2019
El Paso Electric (EE) quarterly $0.3850 2.60% 6/13/2019
Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) quarterly $0.1050 2.69% 6/13/2019
Encana (ECA) quarterly $0.0188 1.06% 6/13/2019
EnerSys (ENS) quarterly $0.1750 1.15% 6/13/2019
Entercom Communications (ETM) quarterly $0.09 6.02% 6/14/2019
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) quarterly $0.15 1.41% 6/13/2019
Entravision Communication (EVC) quarterly $0.05 5.85% 6/13/2019
ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) quarterly $0.10 2.64% 6/13/2019
Extra Space Storage (EXR) quarterly $0.90 3.37% 6/13/2019
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) quarterly $0.15 2.13% 6/14/2019
Farmers National Banc (FMNB) quarterly $0.09 2.48% 6/13/2019
Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) quarterly $0.12 2.26% 6/13/2019
FBL Financial Group (FFG) quarterly $0.48 2.94% 6/13/2019
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) quarterly $0.70 3.83% 6/13/2019
FFW (FFWC) quarterly $0.21 2.05% 6/13/2019
Fidelity National Financial (FNF) quarterly $0.31 3.18% 6/13/2019
Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) quarterly $0.35 1.24% 6/13/2019
Financial Institutions (FISI) quarterly $0.25 3.67% 6/13/2019
First Capital (FCAP) quarterly $0.24 1.93% 6/13/2019
First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) quarterly $0.40 0.36% 6/14/2019
First Financial (THFF) semiannual $0.52
6/14/2019
First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) quarterly $0.12 1.37% 6/14/2019
First Horizon National (FHN) quarterly $0.14 3.74% 6/13/2019
First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) quarterly $0.16 1.09% 6/13/2019
Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) quarterly $0.22 4.77% 6/13/2019
Flushing Financial (FFIC) quarterly $0.21 3.95% 6/13/2019
Franco Nevada (FNV) quarterly $0.25 1.37% 06.12.2019
Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (GCV) quarterly $0.12 9.47% 6/13/2019
Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) quarterly $0.15 9.85% 6/13/2019
Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (GGZ) quarterly $0.14 4.86% 6/13/2019
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (GRX) quarterly $0.14 5.31% 6/13/2019
Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT) quarterly $0.22 10.77% 6/13/2019
Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) monthly $0.05 9.02% 6/13/2019
Gamco Investors (GBL) quarterly $0.02 0.37% 06.10.2019
Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (GNT) monthly $0.05 10.58% 6/13/2019
Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) quarterly $0.68 6.85% 6/13/2019
Garmin (GRMN) quarterly $0.57 2.99% 6/14/2019
GATX (GATX) quarterly $0.46 2.39% 6/13/2019
GDL Fund (GDL) quarterly $0.10 4.27% 6/13/2019
Genpact (G) quarterly $0.0850 0.94% 06.11.2019
Gilead Sciences (GILD) quarterly $0.63 3.86% 6/13/2019
Global Payments (GPN) quarterly $0.01 0.03% 6/13/2019
Global Self Storage (SELF) quarterly $0.0650 7.03% 6/14/2019
Global Water Resources (GWRS) monthly $0.0239 2.95% 6/13/2019
Golar LNG (GLNG) quarterly $0.15 3.00% 06.12.2019
Graham (GHM) quarterly $0.10 1.94% 06.11.2019
Graphic Packaging (GPK) quarterly $0.0750 2.36% 6/13/2019
GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (GBOOY) variable $1.3760
06.12.2019
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) monthly $0.1810 10.45% 6/13/2019
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) quarterly $0.24 12.06% 6/13/2019
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) monthly $0.1820 10.83% 6/13/2019
Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (GBAB) monthly $0.1260 6.49% 6/13/2019
Hamilton Lane (HLNE) quarterly $0.2750 2.21% 6/13/2019
Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) quarterly $0.12 1.88% 6/13/2019
HeadHunter Group (HHR) annual $0.36 2.17% 6/13/2019
Heritage Insurance (HRTG) quarterly $0.06 1.71% 6/13/2019
Hess (HES) quarterly $0.25 1.85% 6/14/2019
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) quarterly $0.1125 2.80% 06.11.2019
Hillenbrand (HI) quarterly $0.21 2.11% 6/13/2019
Hooker Furniture (HOFT) quarterly $0.15 2.27% 6/14/2019
Horace Mann Educators (HMN) quarterly $0.2875 2.79% 6/13/2019
HP (HPQ) quarterly $0.1602 3.47% 06.11.2019
Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
$0.25
6/14/2019
Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) quarterly $0.14 4.06% 6/14/2019
Huntsman (HUN) quarterly $0.1625 3.17% 6/13/2019
Chemung Financial (CHMG) quarterly $0.26 2.11% 6/14/2019
Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) quarterly $0.4050 1.76% 6/13/2019
Chico's FAS (CHS) quarterly $0.0875 9.36% 6/14/2019
CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP) quarterly $0.50 6.95% 6/13/2019
CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (CHSCL) quarterly $0.4688 6.70% 6/13/2019
ICF International (ICFI) quarterly $0.14 0.73% 6/13/2019
Infosys (INFY)
$0.14
6/13/2019
Insteel Industries (IIIN) quarterly $0.03 0.61% 6/13/2019
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) quarterly $0.2750 1.44% 6/13/2019
Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) quarterly $0.14 4.05% 6/13/2019
Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) monthly $0.0680 4.35% 6/13/2019
Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (VCV) monthly $0.0481 4.61% 6/13/2019
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) monthly $0.0625 6.89% 6/13/2019
INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT) monthly $0.05 5.83% 6/13/2019
Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (OIA) monthly $0.0316 5.21% 6/13/2019
Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) monthly $0.0517 5.07% 6/13/2019
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (VPV) monthly $0.0535 5.04% 6/13/2019
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) monthly $0.0516 5.06% 6/13/2019
Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) monthly $0.0210 6.07% 6/13/2019
Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (VGM) monthly $0.0516 4.96% 6/13/2019
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) monthly $0.0588 4.76% 6/13/2019
Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) monthly $0.0964 8.10% 6/13/2019
Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) monthly $0.05 4.93% 6/13/2019
Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (VTN) monthly $0.0506 4.59% 6/13/2019
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) quarterly $0.70 4.71% 6/14/2019
Investors Title (ITIC) quarterly $0.40 0.99% 6/13/2019
Iron Mountain (IRM) quarterly $0.6110 7.73% 6/14/2019
Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) monthly $0.10 9.02% 6/13/2019
J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) quarterly $0.50 1.22% 06.11.2019
JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (JCO) monthly $0.0470 5.78% 6/13/2019
John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (BTO) quarterly $0.55 6.92% 06.12.2019
John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (HEQ) quarterly $0.3760 10.86% 06.12.2019
John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) quarterly $0.15 4.26% 06.12.2019
John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) quarterly $0.3110 7.72% 06.12.2019
John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT) monthly $0.0975 6.92% 06.12.2019
John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF) monthly $0.14 7.55% 06.12.2019
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) monthly $0.14 7.27% 06.12.2019
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) monthly $0.1220 7.80% 06.12.2019
John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD) monthly $0.1380
06.12.2019
John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (HTY) quarterly $0.16 9.54% 06.12.2019
Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) semi-annual $1.5520
06.12.2019
Just Energy Group (JE) quarterly $0.0930 9.43% 6/14/2019
KBR (KBR) quarterly $0.08 1.41% 6/14/2019
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) monthly $0.1250 9.40% 6/13/2019
Knoll (KNL) quarterly $0.17 3.20% 6/13/2019
Kohl's (KSS) quarterly $0.67 4.83% 06.11.2019
Lam Research (LRCX) quarterly $1.10 2.22% 06.11.2019
Lamar Advertising (LAMR) quarterly $0.96 4.83% 6/13/2019
Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI) monthly $0.0888 7.01% 06.11.2019
Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund (LOR) monthly $0.0580 7.21% 06.11.2019
Leggett & Platt (LEG) quarterly $0.40 4.03% 6/13/2019
Leidos (LDOS) quarterly $0.32 1.91% 6/13/2019
Macy's (M) quarterly $0.3775 6.84% 6/13/2019
Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (MMD) monthly $0.0850 5.05% 6/13/2019
Marten Transport (MRTN) quarterly $0.03 0.62% 6/13/2019
Maxar Technologies (MAXR) quarterly $0.01 0.60% 6/13/2019
Mdu Resources Group (MDU) quarterly $0.2025 3.14% 06.12.2019
Medical Properties Trust (MPW) quarterly $0.25 5.33% 06.12.2019
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) quarterly $0.55 2.74% 6/14/2019
Mercury General (MCY) quarterly $0.6275 4.73% 06.12.2019
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) quarterly $0.07 1.31% 6/13/2019
Methanex (MEOH) quarterly $0.36 2.43% 6/13/2019
MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) quarterly $0.01 0.36% 6/13/2019
Monroe Capital (MRCC) quarterly $0.35 12.40% 6/13/2019
Motorola Solutions (MSI) quarterly $0.57 1.59% 6/13/2019
Movado Group (MOV) quarterly $0.20 2.81% 06.10.2019
MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) quarterly $0.20 2.62% 6/13/2019
Myers Industries (MYE) quarterly $0.1350 3.00% 6/13/2019
Nabors Industries (NBR) quarterly $0.01 1.70% 06.10.2019
Nasdaq (NDAQ) quarterly $0.47 2.10% 6/13/2019
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) quarterly $0.32 4.27% 6/13/2019
National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) quarterly $0.05 0.94% 6/13/2019
New Jersey Resources (NJR) quarterly $0.2925 2.38% 6/14/2019
New Mountain Finance (NMFC) quarterly $0.34 9.54% 6/13/2019
NewMarket (NEU) quarterly $1.75 1.68% 6/14/2019
NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) quarterly $0.46 8.31% 6/13/2019
NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) quarterly $0.2750 2.93% 6/13/2019
NIC (EGOV) quarterly $0.08 1.95% 06.10.2019
Northern Trust (NTRS) quarterly $0.60 2.46% 6/13/2019
NorthWestern (NWE) quarterly $0.5750 3.34% 6/13/2019
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG) monthly $0.0650 5.03% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) monthly $0.0560 4.03% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA) monthly $0.0540 4.76% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NAZ) monthly $0.0438 4.06% 6/13/2019
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) monthly $0.0285 3.41% 6/13/2019
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) monthly $0.0470 3.52% 6/13/2019
Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC) monthly $0.0560 4.67% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NTC) monthly $0.0410 3.76% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) quarterly $0.25 7.41% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) monthly $0.1040 16.03% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) quarterly $0.2180 8.28% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) monthly $0.0540 4.68% 6/13/2019
NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (JEMD) monthly $0.0380 5.18% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd (NZF) monthly $0.0660 5.05% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) monthly $0.0560 4.82% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) monthly $0.0620 7.58% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) monthly $0.0630 7.76% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NKG) monthly $0.0370 3.58% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) monthly $0.1020 8.08% 6/13/2019
NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (JHD) monthly $0.0320 3.94% 6/13/2019
Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (JHB) monthly $0.0410 5.06% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) monthly $0.0430 3.82% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NIQ) monthly $0.0320 2.79% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NMT) monthly $0.0410 3.81% 6/13/2019
NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NMS) monthly $0.0490 4.25% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) monthly $0.1130 5.87% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) monthly $0.1120 6.01% 6/13/2019
NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NHA) monthly $0.0150 1.86% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) monthly $0.06 5.12% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI) monthly $0.0360 3.86% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV) monthly $0.0310 3.68% 6/13/2019
Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) monthly $0.0540 4.67% 6/13/2019
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) monthly $0.0450 3.84% 6/13/2019
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NRK) monthly $0.0450 4.09% 6/13/2019
Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NAN) monthly $0.0480 4.24% 6/13/2019
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) monthly $0.0430 3.48% 6/13/2019
Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NNC) monthly $0.0390 3.57% 6/13/2019
Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NNY) monthly $0.03 3.61% 6/13/2019
Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NXN) monthly $0.0395 3.53% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NUO) monthly $0.0418 3.34% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) monthly $0.0505 4.46% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) monthly $0.0410 3.52% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC) monthly $0.0610 7.80% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) monthly $0.0560 7.35% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) monthly $0.1060 7.82% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) quarterly $0.19 7.41% 6/13/2019
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) quarterly $0.2330 7.23% 6/13/2019
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) quarterly $0.2650 6.91% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) monthly $0.0430 3.41% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) monthly $0.0455 3.59% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) monthly $0.0380 7.75% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) monthly $0.1040 8.11% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) monthly $0.1030 5.87% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (JTD) quarterly $0.31 7.77% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (JTA) quarterly $0.24 8.53% 6/13/2019
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) monthly $0.0435 4.04% 6/13/2019
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) quarterly $0.25 1.10% 6/13/2019
Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) quarterly $0.0950 6.93% 6/13/2019
Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) quarterly $0.1550 7.23% 6/13/2019
Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) quarterly $0.12 1.95% 6/13/2019
Omnicom Group (OMC) quarterly $0.65 3.28% 6/13/2019
OTC Markets Group (OTCM) quarterly $0.15 1.77% 06.12.2019
Owens & Minor (OMI) quarterly $0.0025 0.26% 6/13/2019
Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) quarterly $0.79 3.28% 6/13/2019
PCM Fund (PCM) monthly $0.08 8.41% 06.12.2019
Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) monthly $0.0950 9.74% 6/14/2019
PennantPark Investment (PNNT) quarterly $0.18 11.04% 6/14/2019
Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) quarterly $0.47 4.45% 06.10.2019
PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd (GHY) monthly $0.10 8.75% 6/13/2019
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) monthly $0.10 8.61% 6/13/2019
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK) monthly $0.0350 4.47% 06.12.2019
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) monthly $0.0420 4.56% 06.12.2019
Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) monthly $0.0770 4.93% 06.12.2019
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) monthly $0.1120 7.56% 06.12.2019
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) monthly $0.13 8.51% 06.12.2019
Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (PCI) monthly $0.1640 8.14% 06.12.2019
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) monthly $0.2210 8.07% 06.12.2019
Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NRGX)
$0.40
06.12.2019
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) monthly $0.0940 9.30% 06.12.2019
PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) monthly $0.0613 9.21% 06.12.2019
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) monthly $0.19 8.57% 06.12.2019
Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) monthly $0.09 9.14% 06.12.2019
Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) monthly $0.08 9.20% 06.12.2019
Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) monthly $0.06 4.80% 06.12.2019
Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) monthly $0.0650 5.11% 06.12.2019
Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) monthly $0.0510 4.89% 06.12.2019
PolyOne (POL) quarterly $0.1950 2.92% 6/13/2019
Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) quarterly $0.2625 6.54% 6/13/2019
Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) quarterly $0.15 3.66% 6/13/2019
Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) monthly $0.11 7.08% 6/13/2019
ProAssurance (PRA) quarterly $0.31 3.21% 6/13/2019
Prologis (PLD) quarterly $0.53 2.73% 06.12.2019
PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (PBSFY) annual $0.2170 5.28% 6/13/2019
Prosperity Bancshares (PB) quarterly $0.41 2.28% 6/13/2019
PS Business Parks (PSB) quarterly $1.05 2.68% 06.11.2019
Public Storage (PSA) quarterly $2.00 3.53% 06.11.2019
PulteGroup (PHM) quarterly $0.11 1.40% 6/13/2019
Quanex Building Products (NX) quarterly $0.08 1.89% 6/13/2019
Quarterhill (QTRH) quarterly $0.0093 3.48% 6/13/2019
Range Resources (RRC) quarterly $0.02 1.02% 6/13/2019
Rayonier (RYN) quarterly $0.27 3.49% 6/13/2019
Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) quarterly $0.07 3.76% 6/13/2019
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) quarterly $0.10 1.53% 6/13/2019
Redwood Trust (RWT) quarterly $0.30 7.41% 6/13/2019
RenaissanceRe (RNR) quarterly $0.34 0.80% 6/13/2019
Renasant (RNST) quarterly $0.22 2.38% 6/13/2019
RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY) annual $0.6230 5.24% 6/14/2019
Restaurant Brands International (QSR) quarterly $0.50 3.07% 6/14/2019
Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) quarterly $0.1970 4.48% 06.12.2019
RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP) monthly $0.1833 12.98% 06.12.2019
RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (RMI) monthly $0.0917 5.32% 06.12.2019
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) monthly $0.17 12.15% 6/13/2019
Riverview Financial (RIVE) quarterly $0.10 3.65% 6/13/2019
Ross Stores (ROST) quarterly $0.2550 1.08% 06.10.2019
Royce Micro Capital Trust (RMT) quarterly $0.17 9.19% 06.12.2019
Royce Value Trust (RVT) quarterly $0.28 9.17% 06.12.2019
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) monthly $0.3590 7.52% 6/14/2019
Salem Media Group (SALM) quarterly $0.0650 12.56% 6/13/2019
Saratoga Investment (SAR) quarterly $0.55 8.73% 06.12.2019
SEI Investments (SEIC) quarterly $0.33 2.58% 06.11.2019
Service Co. International (SCI) quarterly $0.18 1.72% 6/13/2019
SEVERN TRENT PL/S (STRNY) semi-annual $0.6560
6/13/2019
Shaw Communications (SJR) monthly $0.0740 4.37% 6/13/2019
Ship Finance International (SFL) quarterly $0.35 10.47% 06.10.2019
Schneider National (SNDR) quarterly $0.06 1.19% 6/13/2019
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) quarterly $0.15 4.14% 6/13/2019
Simmons First National (SFNC) quarterly $0.16 2.62% 6/14/2019
SITE Centers (SITC) quarterly $0.20 5.74% 06.11.2019
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) quarterly $0.10 2.75% 6/13/2019
Sonic Automotive (SAH) quarterly $0.10 1.94% 6/13/2019
SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) quarterly $0.13 7.37% 6/13/2019
SpartanNash (SPTN) quarterly $0.19 5.89% 6/13/2019
Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) monthly $0.0760 6.71% 6/13/2019
Spire (SR) quarterly $0.5925 2.82% 06.10.2019
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) quarterly $0.12 0.55% 6/14/2019
Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) quarterly $0.1157 7.11% 6/13/2019
ST BK CORP/SH SH (SBAZ) quarterly $0.0750 2.53% 6/13/2019
Steris (STE) quarterly $0.34 1.04% 06.11.2019
Stewart Information Services (STC) quarterly $0.30 2.92% 6/13/2019
Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) quarterly $0.26 3.01% 6/14/2019
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (EDF) monthly $0.18 16.18% 6/14/2019
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) monthly $0.1511 14.23% 6/14/2019
Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (RCS) monthly $0.0612 7.74% 06.12.2019
Strattec Security (STRT) quarterly $0.14 2.15% 6/13/2019
Summit Financial Group (SMMF) quarterly $0.15 2.34% 6/13/2019
T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) quarterly $0.76 2.82% 6/13/2019
Taubman Centers (TCO) quarterly $0.6750 6.09% 6/13/2019
Teck Resources (TECK) quarterly $0.0370 0.62% 6/13/2019
Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) ... $0.6167
06.11.2019
Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) quarterly $0.1650 2.14% 6/13/2019
Telkom SA Ltd ADS (TLKGY) semi-annual $0.5320
6/13/2019
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) monthly $0.0670 8.46% 6/13/2019
Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) monthly $0.0350 6.74% 6/13/2019
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) quarterly $0.30 2.25% 06.11.2019
Textron (TXT) quarterly $0.02 0.15% 6/13/2019
TFS Financial (TFSL) quarterly $0.25 5.82% 06.10.2019
The Coca-Cola (KO) quarterly $0.40 3.36% 6/13/2019
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) monthly $0.11 6.15% 6/13/2019
The Western Union (WU) quarterly $0.20 4.11% 6/13/2019
The Zweig Total Return Fund (ZTR) monthly $0.1130 12.21% 06.12.2019
The Zweig Total Return Fund (ZTR) monthly $0.1130 12.24% 06.12.2019
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) quarterly $0.19 0.28% 6/13/2019
THL Credit (TCRD) quarterly $0.21 12.44% 6/13/2019
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) monthly $0.1010 7.84% 6/14/2019
Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) quarterly $0.09 0.94% 6/14/2019
TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) quarterly $0.39 7.74% 6/13/2019
Tredegar (TG) quarterly $0.11 2.51% 6/13/2019
Tribune Publishing (TPCO) special $1.50
06.11.2019
TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) quarterly $0.19 1.96% 6/13/2019
Truxton (TRUX) quarterly $0.25 2.50% 06.11.2019
U.S. Silica (SLCA) quarterly $0.0630 2.01% 6/13/2019
UGI (UGI) quarterly $0.30 2.22% 6/13/2019
United Bankshares (UBSI) quarterly $0.34 3.70% 6/13/2019
United Community Banks (UCBI) quarterly $0.17 2.43% 6/13/2019
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) quarterly $1.08 1.77% 6/14/2019
Unity Bancorp (UNTY) quarterly $0.08 1.55% 6/13/2019
Universal Display (OLED) quarterly $0.10 0.23% 6/13/2019
Urban Edge Properties (UE) quarterly $0.22 4.94% 6/13/2019
Utah Medical Products (UTMD) quarterly $0.2750 1.33% 6/13/2019
Valley National Bancorp (VLY) quarterly $0.11 4.32% 6/13/2019
Verisk Analytics (VRSK) special $0.25
6/13/2019
Viacom (VIA) quarterly $0.20 2.40% 6/14/2019
Viacom (VIAB) quarterly $0.20 2.78% 6/14/2019
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) monthly $0.1260 12.34% 06.12.2019
Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) quarterly $0.0950 2.02% 06.12.2019
Vistra Energy (VST) quarterly $0.1250 1.96% 6/13/2019
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) quarterly $0.30 4.29% 6/13/2019
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (EOD) quarterly $0.1466 10.51% 6/13/2019
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) quarterly $0.12 0.50% 6/13/2019
Worthington Industries (WOR) quarterly $0.23 2.42% 6/13/2019
WPP (WPP) semiannual $2.4747 8.63% 6/13/2019
Wyndham Destinations (WYND) quarterly $0.45 4.04% 6/13/2019
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) quarterly $0.29 2.11% 6/13/2019
XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) monthly $0.0730 9.22% 6/14/2019
Xcel Energy (XEL) quarterly $0.4050 2.83% 6/13/2019

Poznámka: dividendový výnos (na roční bázi) uveden ve vztahu ke kurzu titulu k 7.6.; datum uveden ve formátu mm.dd.rrrr příp. mm/dd/rrrr

Závěrem snad jen dodat, že akcionáři se od většiny výše uvedených firem dané dividendy dočkají obvykle do 2 týdnů po rozhodném dnu. Výše uvedená data je nutné brát jako orientační, resp. doporučujeme si je v případě „obchodování“ aktuálně ověřit u svého obchodníka s cennými papíry.

Hodnocení článku:

Tento týden nabídne dividendy od Coca-Cola, Hewlett Packard, Merck, Altria a spousty dalších

Diskuze a názory uživatelů na téma: Tento týden nabídne dividendy od Coca-Cola, Hewlett Packard, Merck, Altria a spousty dalších

Na dané téma nejsou žádné názory.

