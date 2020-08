Americké žiadosti o podporu pokračujú v poklese

This might be a sign that

the labour market might start recovering from the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.963 million in the week ended August 8th, after 1.19 million in the previous period, bringing total claims to near 56.3 million since March 21st when the coronavirus pandemic started in the US. Today’s reading came in below market expectations of 1.12 million and showed the lowest level since the coronavirus crisis began.