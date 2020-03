Násilí na Turecko - Řecké hranici připomíná pohraniční půtky ze Středního východu (video)

Pohled z Turecké strany







The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis

"What we're dealing with is not really a migration or a refugee problem, it's a conscious attempt by Turkey to use migrants and refugees as geopolitical pawns to promote its own interests. The people who are trying to cross into Greece are not from Syria. They are not from Idlib, the've been living in a Turkey for a long time, they talk Turkish fluently. They've been fully supported by the Turkish government in terms of the Turkish government providing transfer for them to get to the border, and of course Greece is doing what any sovereign state has the right to do, to protect its border from any illegal crossing."