Čtenářský deník: turecká tramvaj do stanice demokracie & gender wage gap & znečištění prostředí a schopnost myslet

- "Demokracie je jako tramvaj. Až dojedeme tam, kam jsme

potřebovali, vystoupíme." Recep Tayyip Erdogan

- Znečištění vzduchu nezkracuje jen život, ale snižuje i schopnost myslet. A to tak, že rychle: "We find that while PM2.5 and CO levels are only weakly correlated with each other, both exhibit a robust negative relationship with test scores. (...) The results suggest that the gain from improving air quality may be underestimated by a narrow focus on health impacts. Insofar as air pollution may lead to reduced cognitive performance, the consequences of pollution may be relevant for a variety of everyday activities that require mental acuity."

- existuje gender wage gap na online trhu práce? "we provide empirical evidence for a statistically significant 4% gender wage gap among workers, at the project level. We also find that female workers propose lower wage bills and are more likely to win the competition for contracts. Once we include workers’ wage bill proposals in the regressions, the gender wage gap virtually disappears, i.e., it is statistically insignificant and very small in magnitude (0.3%). Our results also suggest that female workers’ higher winning probabilities associated with lower wage bill proposals lead to higher expected revenues overall."



David Navrátil, hlavní ekonom České spořitelny