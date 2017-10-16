Unipetrol – 3Q17 Preview

• PETCHEM: Combined petchem margins further decreased in 3Q17 to EUR 750/t from EUR 843/t in 2Q16 and EUR 841/t in 3Q16. We expect utilization rate to stay above 90%.

• REFINING: Refinery margin further increased in 3Q17 to USD 5.5/bbl from USD 3.8/bbl in 2Q17 and USD 1.6/bbl in 3Q16 with crude oil price being just slightly higher y/y ( USD 52/bbl vs. USD

We expect nearly 28% annual increase in revenues and more than double the EBITDA that translates into nearly 11% EBITDA margin.

We expect another strong set of results driven by ongoing downstream margin strength as well as positive retail seasonality. We do not expect third quarter results to be distorted by the insurance claims as company has been still negotiating over the last claim with the insurance companies at ca CZK 2.8bn and we expect this to be finalized by the end of this year.

