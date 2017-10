Erasmus+ programme in Ostrava, Czech Republic

Leila Ghafoori, Polish student of Czech Language in Poland, was out other trainee through Erasmus+ Programme. She spent her summer of 2017 in Ostrava, at our headquarter.

Before she left for Poland, she responded to a couple of our questions.

If you are interested in doing your internship with us, contact us. We will be happy to welcome you to your team.

Slůně

- How you found E+? Was it difficult to apply? Did it take a lot of time and effort?

I already took part in Erasmus+ programme in exchange between my university in Poznań and Masaryk University in Brno, so I knew how it works. I went to the meeting organized by my university Erasmus coordinator, where everything was explained to me. My university coordinator is very helpful and she told me everything I needed to know, so it was not difficult for me.

- Why did you chose the Czech Republic?

I study Polish and Slavonic philology with Czech language, so it was a natural choice for me. I wanted to practice my language skills and wanted to use it as an advantage at work.

- Was it hard to find a company here?

It is not easy to find a company that is willing to take a trainee from Erasmus, because many companies never took part in it and I think are afraid of additional formalities, which in practice is not much.

- How did you find Slůně at the end?

I researched through the internet and found out that the company has experience with Erasmus+ programme and will not be afraid to consider my application.

- How was your total experience with the internship program?

I could see how a translation agency works, what programs are in use and how can contacts with customers and translators be so well organized. I learned how to use such programs like databases and CAT tools. I also did what I like the most I translated a few texts from Czech to Polish language.

- Would you recommend it to other students?

I would definitely recommend it to other students, it is a great opportunity to gain a professional experience and to get to know other countries and their culture.